Revolve Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $214.37M (+41.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RVLV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Jefferies boosted its rating on Revolve Group to a Buy from Hold as it views the disruptive commerce and marketing platform as well positioned to gain more market share.