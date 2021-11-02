Talos Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+111.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.13M (+73.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TALO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.