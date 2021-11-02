TrueCar Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: SA News Team
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-121.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.96M (-21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRUE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.