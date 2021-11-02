Nu Skin Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.29M (-6.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Recently, Nu Skin guided its Q3 revenue below consensus
