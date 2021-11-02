Nu Skin Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.29M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Recently, Nu Skin guided its Q3 revenue below consensus