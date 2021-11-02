Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q3 results bring positive earnings surprise?
Nov. 02, 2021 12:30 PM ETBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)DTEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-91.1% Y/Y)
- Over the last 1 year, BIP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Brookfield's peer DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) already reported Q3 results, missing analysts' estimates.
- The company's stock rose +1.35% on Aug. 5, the day it reported its Q2 results, beating analysts' estimates.
- Notable news in Q3: Brookfield Infrastructure acquired 18.4M additional shares in Inter Pipeline, raising its total ownership to 73.0% from 68.7%. On Aug 20, Brookfield Infrastructure won enough shareholder support for moving ahead with its C$8.6B takeover of Inter Pipeline.