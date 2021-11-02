Centennial Resource Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETCentennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Centennial Resource (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+205.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $251.51M (+68.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CDEV has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.