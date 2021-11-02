Sarepta Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.56 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $178.92M (+24.3% Y/Y).
  • The company managed to beat the revenue and GAAP EPS estimates with its Q2 2021 financials as quarterly growth of product sales accelerated, in August.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners argued that the company's topline numbers keeps rising even as the market waits for functional study data, earlier this month.
  • In October, Sarepta priced its public offering of 6M shares at $81.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$500M.
  • Recently, Sarepta said that its net product revenues could reach approximately $166.9M indicating a ~37.5% growth from the previous year.
  • Over the last 2 years, SRPT has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 50% year to date.
