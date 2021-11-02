BlackRock Capital Investment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.38M (-24.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BKCC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.