ANSYS Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: SA News Team
- ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $416.21M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANSS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.