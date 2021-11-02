SLR Investment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.5M (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SLRC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.