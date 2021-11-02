Asensus Surgical Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)By: SA News Team
- Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02M (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun highlighted that the company is spending heavily to generate growth, but equipped with a high amount of cash, it has time to consider options which can add to shareholder's value.
- Shares of Asensus Surgical fell ~5% in reaction to posting Q2 2021 financial results that missed on revenue, though non-GAAP EPS beat by a penny, in August.
- Over the last 2 years, ASXC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- The company's shares have nearly tripled in value year to date.