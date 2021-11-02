Asensus Surgical Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02M (+25.9% Y/Y).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun highlighted that the company is spending heavily to generate growth, but equipped with a high amount of cash, it has time to consider options which can add to shareholder's value.
  • Shares of Asensus Surgical fell ~5% in reaction to posting Q2 2021 financial results that missed on revenue, though non-GAAP EPS beat by a penny, in August.
  • Over the last 2 years, ASXC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • The company's shares have nearly tripled in value year to date.
