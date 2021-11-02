PTC Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: SA News Team
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $430.3M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.