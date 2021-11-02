Investors decide to back DuPont's moves favoring higher-growth EV, 5G markets
Nov. 02, 2021 12:33 PM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DuPont (DD +6.7%) shares flip from opening losses to gain nearly 7% after saying it will buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2B, with investors deciding they like the plans to remake the company by capturing growth from electric vehicles and high-speed telecommunications networks.
- The deal to buy Rogers while seeking to sell much of its materials and mobility business will orient DuPont's business around faster-growing, higher-profit markets that are more resilient in economic downturns, CEO Ed Breen told today's earnings conference call, adding that the company is considering further acquisitions.
- "The timing could not be better to enter these markets," Breen said, according to the Wall Street Journal. "The world is making significant investments in 5G infrastructure, in energy, in hybrid and electric vehicles."
- DuPont will now seek to sell businesses that make thermoplastics - including many of the Nylon products invented by the company - whose sales represent $4.2B in revenues this year, and Breen said he had received phone calls expressing interest.
- Today's gains come even after DuPont cut full-year guidance for earnings and revenues because of a slowdown in orders tied to the global semiconductor shortage.