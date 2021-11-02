Bitfarms, Marathon Digital, Hut 8 lead bitcoin mining stock rally

hocus-focus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Crypto miners Bitfarms (BITF +12.7%), Marathon Digital (MARA +12.1%), Hut 8 Mining (HUT +9.5%) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT +8.1%) move up sharply as bitcoin (BTC-USD) takes a step up after easing off its all-time high of $66.7K on Oct. 21.
  • Bitcoin recently traded at $63.8K, up 4.5% over the past 24 hours. Most other cryptocurrencies also gain, with ether (ETH-USD) rising 3.6%, Binance Coin (BNB-US), up 4.6%, and Solana (SOL-USD) +2.1%.
  • On Monday, Bitfarms said its October bitcoin production increased to 343 from 305 in September and it expects to boost its hashrate to 3 EH/s in Q1 2022 and 8 EH/s by the end of next year.
  • Other names with strong links to bitcoin (BTC-USD) are also gaining strongly — MicroStrategy (MSTR +13.2%), Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF +8.3%), and Silvergate Capital (SI +6.7%).
  • SA contributor Made Easy revises thesis on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) after the bitcoin miner deviated from its green direction.
