MBIA Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.15M (-50.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MBI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.