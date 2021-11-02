MBIA Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.15M (-50.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MBI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.