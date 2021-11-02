Will rise in leisure demand help Booking Holdings to upbeat Q3 results?
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $33.03 (+169.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.29B (+62.5% Y/Y).
- The company saw gross bookings of $21.96B vs. $15.97B consensus in Q2.
- Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 1 downward.
