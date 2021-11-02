Heron Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETHeron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)By: SA News Team
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.51M (+27.7% Y/Y).
- In October, Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics believes that the company's Zynrelef treatment might struggle in its first few quarters on the market.
- Heron posted second-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates, and provided an update on its cash position, in August.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 46% year to date.