Heron Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.51M (+27.7% Y/Y).
  • In October, Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics believes that the company's Zynrelef treatment might struggle in its first few quarters on the market.
  • Heron posted second-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates, and provided an update on its cash position, in August.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 46% year to date.
