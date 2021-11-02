Rising leisure demand and high domestic casino spend: what to expect from MGM Resorts Q3 earnings
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+98.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.42B (+114.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Las Vegas room occupancy rate to be more than double Y/Y, but below pre-pandemic levels.
- It is also to be noted that Macau casino gross gaming revenue fell by 40.0% in October Y/Y to 4.37B patacas ($545M) vs. -42% consensus estimate.
- Over the last 2 years, MGM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
