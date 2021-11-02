Rising leisure demand and high domestic casino spend: what to expect from MGM Resorts Q3 earnings

Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments

Las Vegas - MGM Hotel and Casino

ffooter/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.