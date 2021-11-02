10x Genomics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.56M (+70.7% Y/Y).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Ronzetti the company "has a strong financial position and expects +66% revenue growth in 2021, but the stock trades at an expensive 61.92 P/S."
  • 10x Genomics posted second-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street estimates, and provided FY financial forecast, in August.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 15% year to date.
