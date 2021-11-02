Entergy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 1:05 PM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.46 (+0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.01B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The company's stock declined -0.25% on Aug. 4, the day it reported its Q2 results.
- In September, the company said it estimates restoration costs for the repair and/or replacement of electrical facilities damaged by Ida will total $2.1B-$2.6B.
- In August, Hurricane Ida knocked out 2K miles of Entergy's high-voltage lines.