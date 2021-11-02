Facebook dropping use of facial recognition
Nov. 02, 2021 1:08 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Meta Platforms (FB -0.8%) is taking some of the face out of its Facebook, saying it's shutting down the use of facial recognition technology.
- "As part of this change, people who have opted in to our Face Recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos, and we will delete the facial recognition template used to identify them," says Jerome Pesenti, VP of Artificial Intelligence at the company.
- More than a third of Facebook's daily active users (or: hundreds of millions) have opted into Face Recognition, he says, and the change will mean deleting more than a billion facial recognition templates.
- The company still views it as a powerful tool going forward, such as for people needing to verify their identity, or to prevent fraud or impersonation.
- "But the many specific instances where facial recognition can be helpful need to be weighed against growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole," Pesenti says. "There are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use."
- The upshot: Facebook will no longer recognize when people's faces appear in Memories, photos or videos; users won't be able to turn it on for suggested photo tagging, or see a suggested tag of their name; and the change will also have an impact on Automatic Alt Text, a technology that creates image descriptions for the blind or visually impaired.