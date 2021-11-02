Is Corteva poised for another earnings beat this Q3?
Nov. 02, 2021 1:12 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTVA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The agricultural chemical company’s earnings and revenues topped analyst estimates in 2Q21. Total net sales rose 8.4% Y/Y to $5.63B, including a 12% increase in crop protection sales to $1.85B, citing demand for new products including Arylex herbicide and Pyraxalt insecticide, and a 7% boost for seed sales to $3.78B, due to increased soybean acreage in North America and higher volumes.
- Corteva raised its forecast for net sales for the full year, with net sales now expected in the range of $15.2B-$15.4B from an earlier estimate of $14.6B-$14.8B. Operating EBITDA is expected to be $2.5B-$2.6B, which at the midpoint represents expected 22% growth for the year.
- Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded shares to Neutral from Sell following the solid Q2 show and strong outlook relative to others in the sector. In October, Mizuho launches coverage of the lithium sector with a Buy rating for Corteva.
- Over the latest quarter, Corteva launched in Brazil a new soy seed technology competitor to Bayer's Intacta products, which have enjoyed a virtual monopoly in recent years. It expects the new genetically modified soybeans to be a key to expanding its position in the Latin America soybean market.