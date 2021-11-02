Diamondback plans to maintain flat oil output through 2022
Nov. 02, 2021 12:57 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Diamondback Energy (FANG +2.1%) rallies after beating Q3 earnings and revenue expectations, while pledging to hold its oil production flat next year even with multiyear crude prices, as the company shifts from being "a consumer of capital to a net distributor of capital," CEO Travis Stice says.
- Diamondback expects to collect $3B in extra cash in 2022 at current oil prices and plans to send half of that to shareholders via buybacks, a base dividend and variable dividends.
- Shale companies typically have raised production when prices rise, but to do that, "we would need to see material changes to global oil and gas fundamentals, along with shareholder support for such growth, and we do not see either of those things today," Stice said on today's earnings conference call.
- The company reported Q3 adjusted earnings quadrupled to $2.94/share from $0.62/share, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $1.09B from $477M a year ago, and total revenue surged 165% to $1.91B.
- Q3 average total realized oil price jumped 76% Y/Y to $68.27/bbl, average total realized natural gas price tripled to $3.34/Mcf, and average realized natural gas liquids price climbed 2.5x to $31.70/bbl from a year ago.
- Q3 cash operating costs rose 31% to $9.97/boe; lease operating expense increased 8.5% to $4.19/boe.
- "By keeping our oil production flat in 2022, we expect to be in a position to maximize free cash flow, grow our dividend, further pay down debt and overall return more capital to stockholders," the company said.
- Diamondback previously has committed to returning 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders starting this quarter, including a $2B stock buyback.