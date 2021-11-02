Hyatt Hotels Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 (+76.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $868.55M (+117.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.