Arcosa Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETArcosa, Inc. (ACA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $518.58M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.