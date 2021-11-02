Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETSupernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.12M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- In October, Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance said that "its product profile is growing nicely with recent acquisitions, new product launches and candidates facing near-term FDA review".
- Supernus agreed to acquire Adamas Pharmaceuticals for up to $850M worth of cash and contingent value rights, in October.
- Over the last 1 year, SUPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 20% year to date.