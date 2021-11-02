Host Hotels & Resorts Q3 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.13 (+161.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.13M (+302.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, HST has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.
