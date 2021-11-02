Oatly Group is seeing its supply issues improve as earnings approach
Nov. 02, 2021 1:20 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer checks in on Oatly Group AB (OTLY -3.7%) with earnings less than two weeks away.
- The firm says store checks indicate a much improved supply situation in Northern New Jersey and other U.S. markets such as Phoenix. In addition, the checks showed available Oatly oatmilk at Starbucks throughout the country.
- Oppenheimer says it will stay focused on OTLY management’s confidence on ramping to intermediate-term targets in the current difficult supply chain backdrop.
- "We continue to believe OTLY has a superior product offering, but remained focused on the evolving competitive backdrop as supply improves."
- Due largely to elevated costs pressures, FY22 and FY23 EPS estimates are lowered with it unclear where Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) can take pricing amid high price competition from Chobani and others. Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on the Swedish oatmilk producer.
