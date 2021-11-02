MetLife Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.28B (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MET has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +2.99% on Aug. 5, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 4, post market.
- The company's revenues exceeded consensus estimates, reflecting "tremendous progress" on executing the Next Horizon Strategy, according to President and CEO Michael Khalaf.
- In August, MetLife Investment and Norges Bank Investment acquired One Memorial Drive for $825.1M.
- The same month the company announced lift in its minimum wage to $20 per hour.