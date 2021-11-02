Syneos Health Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 1:36 PM ETSYNHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.