Will Etsy continue the trend of exceeding EPS consensus mark in Q3?
Nov. 02, 2021 1:41 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519.16M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect new buyers to jump 32% Y/Y in the quarter bringing the total count to 91.8M.
- During the quarter, the company acquired a privately-owned fashion resale marketplace, Depop and a Brazil-based marketplace called Elo7 to expand offerings.
- Competitor EBAY reported upbeat earnings last week, but stocks dropped on disappointing revenue outlook.
- Over the last 1 year, ETSY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time. A quick look at quarterly EPS trend vs. consensus.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- On YTD basis, shares surged ~37%.