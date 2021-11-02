Manulife Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021
- Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.64 (-12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$30.3B
- Over the last 2 years, MFC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company's stock rose +2.40% on Aug. 5, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 4, post market.