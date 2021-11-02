Owl Rock Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)OWLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.45M (+36.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ORCC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Earlier today, Owl Rock Capital and the management of PCF Insurance Services announced they were buying the insurance company from private equity firm HGGC in a deal valuing PCF at more than $2.2B.
- The company's stock rose +1.19% on Aug. 5, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 4, post market.
- In August, Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was said to be close to a deal to buy a minority stake in CVC Capital Partners that would value the European private equity firm at about $15B. Blue Owl was formed in May through the combination of Owl Rock Capital Group and Neuberger Berman's Dyal Capital Partners with SPAC Altimar Acquisition.