Is Franco-Nevada poised for a positive 3Q earnings?

Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Gold coins

brightstars/E+ via Getty Images

  • After delivering a record performance in 2Q21, Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.69M (+13.5% Y/Y).
  • The gold-focused royalty and stream company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $347.1M (+77.6% Y/Y) in 2Q21. At the time, Franco-Nevada had raised the bottom end of its GEOs sold guidance and materially increased its energy revenue guidance for the year.
  • In a recent bullish analysis, SA contributor Taylor Dart stated that FNV's energy revenue is set to soar in 2H21, noting that the stock is one of the top-performing precious metals stocks year-to-date, up 12% vs. a double-digit decline in the Gold Miners Index. The energy exposure is expected to be a major benefit in 2H, partially offsetting the sharp decline in metals prices witnessed in 3Q, especially in silver.
  • The SA Quant Rating on FNV is Neutral, while Wall St. Analysts Rating on the stock is Bullish.
  • Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.