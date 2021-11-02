Is Franco-Nevada poised for a positive 3Q earnings?
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- After delivering a record performance in 2Q21, Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.69M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- The gold-focused royalty and stream company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $347.1M (+77.6% Y/Y) in 2Q21. At the time, Franco-Nevada had raised the bottom end of its GEOs sold guidance and materially increased its energy revenue guidance for the year.
- In a recent bullish analysis, SA contributor Taylor Dart stated that FNV's energy revenue is set to soar in 2H21, noting that the stock is one of the top-performing precious metals stocks year-to-date, up 12% vs. a double-digit decline in the Gold Miners Index. The energy exposure is expected to be a major benefit in 2H, partially offsetting the sharp decline in metals prices witnessed in 3Q, especially in silver.
- The SA Quant Rating on FNV is Neutral, while Wall St. Analysts Rating on the stock is Bullish.
- Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.