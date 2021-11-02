SuRo Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus NII Estimate is -$0.39 (-160.0% Y/Y) and the consensus TII Estimate is $0.4M (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSSS has beaten NII estimates 57% of the time and has beaten TII estimates 57% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. TII estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock rose +12.60% on Aug. 5, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 4, post market.
- In October the company reported that it estimates net asset value as of Sep.30 to be ~$14.15 to $15 per share, inclusive of a $2.25/share dividend declared and paid during the quarter.