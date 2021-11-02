Caesarstone 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 2:19 PM ETCaesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-68.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.8M (+30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSTE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.