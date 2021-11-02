Exxon slapped with Sell rating at Truist as latecomer to energy transition
- Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.1%) edges lower as Truist downgrades shares to Sell from Hold with a $50 price target, saying the stock can continue to benefit from strong commodity prices but seeing more attractive alternatives to own.
- Exxon has increased shareholder returns, but Truist's Neal Dingmann says his forecasts suggest metrics could be less per share than other large operators, and the stock already trades at a 10%-plus premium relative to its closest peers.
- While Exxon is making its energy transition, Dingmann does not envision the process matching the big strides of others due to the company's relatively late start, recent board changes and shareholder return demands.
- Seeking Alpha contributor The Asian Investors has a different view, saying Exxon Mobil is a $100 stock in a newly published bullish analysis.