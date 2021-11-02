Pfizer CEO: Supplies ready when government approves COVID vaccine for kids
Nov. 02, 2021 2:35 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTX, MRNA, JNJ, MRKBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor60 Comments
- Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), reported Tuesday that the drug maker already has supplies in place for when U.S. officials approve the use of its COVID vaccine for use in children aged five to 11 years.
- "The U.S. government has placed orders with us that basically covers every kid of this country," Bourla told CNBC.
- Asked about whether parents were ready to get shots for their children given the pushback against vaccinations among some groups, Bourla said he couldn't predict the likely adoption rates. However, he noted that there would be ample supplies for the parents who want jabs for their children.
- "I haven't seen any data on market research particularly for this demand," the CEO said. "The supply will be there, and hopefully a lot of kids will benefit from it."
- Bourla also gave an update on the company's continued COVID vaccine program. He said data on vaccine efficacy in even younger children will be available later this year and early next year.
- In addition, the Pfizer CEO spotlighted his firm's work on a potential COVID treatment.
- Bourla said data on that would likely be out before the end of the year. He added that the company has already invested in manufacturing the anti-COVID pill and is ready to go on production assuming clinical trials prove the drug's effectiveness.
- PFE's vaccine program provided the engine for its latest Street-beating earnings results, released earlier Tuesday. The company reported that sales skyrocketed 130% from last year to reach $24.1B.
- The company's popular COVID vaccine generated $13B of those revenues. Leaving out the COVID product, PFE's top line expanded by just 7%.
- Still, PFE shares rose more than 5% in Tuesday's intraday action thanks to the company's better-than-expected overall results. Shares rose to $45.77 at about 2:15 p.m. ET.
- The stock reached a 52-week high of $51.86 in mid-August, but came off that level over the next few weeks. Tuesday's rally took PFE to its highest levels since the first half of September.
- PFE's COVID vaccine partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and rival vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have also been standout stars among the COVID pharma players, acting largely as pandemic pure plays.
- Leaving those out of the equation, Pfizer (PFE) has performed well against other major drug makers who've made headlines in the fight against the virus.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has a competing vaccine, while Merck (NYSE:MRK) recently announced strong results from a clinical trial of an anti-COVID treatment. PFE led the group for a good chunk of the year, but MRK has sprinted higher lately, largely on optimism concerning its anti-COVID pill.
- As it stands now, shares of MRK are showing a six-month gain of about 24% compared to about 13% for PFE.
- JNJ lags behind, basically unchanged for the six-month period. By contrast, the S&P 500 has posted an advance of 11% for the period: