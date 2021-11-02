Belden 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 2:21 PM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+63.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $601.72M (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BDC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.