Oppenheimer sees Street-high 86% upside in Twilio after earnings slide
Nov. 02, 2021 2:23 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Twilio (TWLO -1.4%) took a harsh hit following third-quarter earnings with "mixed messages," but Oppenheimer is sticking with a Street-high price target as the stock sits at a heavy discount to its peers.
- Shares tumbled 17.6% on Thursday after the report, where the company beat expectations on top and bottom lines (and logged a surprise profit) but drew some concern over signals of slowing growth.
- The shares are 4% higher from then, but Oppenheimer is seeing nearly 86% upside.
- It was a report with mixed signals, the firm says, "with strong Segment sales and an expanding customer base, offset by a drop in NDER and slowing core revenue."
- The negatives, though, reflect "very tough comps" along with demand normalization rather than any change to the competitive landscape, or "maturation in end-market demand."
- There's also a headwind this half reflected in political activity, which brought $10 million and $23 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 respectively. But "we expect the upcoming mid-term elections (likely one of the most contested in U.S. history) to catalyze growth again in 2H22 — yin and yang."
- Year-over-year growth for the company might not return to over 45% again, but there's an opportunity for recovery in 2022 and it's at a significant discount to peers.
- The firm has an Outperform rating and Street-high price target of $550, implying 86% upside.
- Twilio stock took its place as last week's second-biggest large-cap decliner among Communications Services stocks, second only to Pinterest.