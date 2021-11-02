Kratos Defense & Security Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETKTOSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.69M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.