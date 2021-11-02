BGC Partners Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2021 2:41 PM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.35M (+7.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BGCP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The company completed the sale of its Insurance Brokerage business to The Ardonagh for ~$535M which was announced in May last week; one-time gain associated with the transaction will be reflected in BGC's consolidated results.
  • In September last week, the company reaffirmed its earlier announced outlook ranges for revenue and pre-tax adj. earnings for 3Q21 - revenue of $465M - $515M (vs. $455.0M in 3Q20 and consensus of $490.40M) and pre-tax adj. earnings of $78M - $98M (vs. $69.2M in 3Q20).
