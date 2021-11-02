Avis Budget is still up 99% after wild day of trading halts, short squeeze action
Nov. 02, 2021 2:41 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) has settled back to a 99% gain on the day after being up more than 200% and topping out at $545.11.
- Over 25M shares of the heavily-shorted stock have swapped hands with more than an hour of trading still left.
- Earlier in the day, CAR was the Russell 2000 stock with the largest market cap.
- Brokerage firm TD Ameritrade fired off trading restrictions on CAR including limiting certain options strategies and blocking short-selling.
- Sector watch: Blowout rally for Avis Budget, HyreCar and Hertz while Uber and Lyft stall.
- Read what Avis execs said about the company's electric car strategy during the earnings call.