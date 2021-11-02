Infinera Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETINFNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $355.27M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INFN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.