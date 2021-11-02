Zebra Technologies jumps 9% on Q3 estimates beat
- Zebra Technologies (ZBRA +8.6%) rallies 9% after beating Q3 estimates, reporting revenue growth of 27.4% Y/Y to $1.44B.
- Consolidated organic net sales increased 23.2% Y/Y, Q3 Y/Y organic net sales increased by 27.9% in the EVM segment and increased by 12.1% in the AIT segment.
- Adjusted gross margin improved 130 bps 45.1%, due to favourable business mix as well as higher service and software margin.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 35.7% Y/Y to $312M, improving its margin by 140 bps to 21.7%.
- As of Oct. 2, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $307M and total debt of $996M.
- For the 9 months of 2021, the Co. made net debt repayments of $256M.
- The Co. made $25M of share repurchases in the 9 months under its existing authorization.
- “Our balance sheet remains strong. From a debt leverage perspective, we ended Q3 at a modest 0.5 times net debt to adj. EBITDA leverage ratio, which provides us ample flexibility.” said CFO, Nathan Winters.
- Q4 Outlook: The Co. expects adj. net sales to increase 8% to 12% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 7.81% and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.50 vs. consensus of $4.14. Adj. EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly higher than 21%, which includes ~$55M of premium freight expense.
- 2021 Outlook: FCF is now expected to be at least $950M.
