What to expect from Fastly's Q3 2021 results?
Nov. 02, 2021 3:05 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.74M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FSLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Last quarter, the stock provided soft Q3 guidance: Revenue of $82M-$85M (consensus: $97.91M) and a net loss per share of ($0.21)-($0.18) vs. consensus: ($0.18).
- In August, the stock was downgraded at William Blair after 'subpar' earnings, outlook.
- The stock has dropped about 41% YTD, the stock dropped 10% the day after Q2 earnings release.
- Comparative price performance against peers over the last six months.
- Some contributor comments on the stock before its releases Q3 numbers: