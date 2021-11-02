What to expect from Fastly's Q3 2021 results?

TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2014 - Day 3

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.74M (+17.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FSLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • Last quarter, the stock provided soft Q3 guidance: Revenue of $82M-$85M (consensus: $97.91M) and a net loss per share of ($0.21)-($0.18) vs. consensus: ($0.18).
  • In August, the stock was downgraded at William Blair after 'subpar' earnings, outlook.
  • The stock has dropped about 41% YTD, the stock dropped 10% the day after Q2 earnings release.

  • Some contributor comments on the stock before its releases Q3 numbers:
  1. 'Fastly Q3 Earnings Preview'
  2. Fastly: Looking Ahead To 2022
