Change Healthcare Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $833.09M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHNG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.