Spirit AeroSystems Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 3:11 PM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.77 (compared to -$1.34 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+25.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.