Ingersoll-Rand Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-27.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (-5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company recently initiated its quarterly dividend of $0.02/share.
- Ingersoll recently announced two acquisitions - assets of Tuthill's Pump Group in all-cash transaction, valued at $84.6M and acquired Air Dimensions in an all-cash deal of $70.5M.