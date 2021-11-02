MDU Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- SA Contributor Patrick Doyle recently wrote, "MDU Resources Group: Switching To Hold"